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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Lot Check - script for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6262
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by: Airat Safin
Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn
This is a utility script. The lot size is set in the inputs. As a result, we obtain a correctly rounded lot, as well as auxiliary data, such as maximum lot size, lot step, and minimum stop size.
You can specify a necessary symbol to run calculations for.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22785
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