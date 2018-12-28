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Lot Check - script for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6262
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Lot Check.mq5 (15.75 KB) view
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Idea by: Airat Safin

Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn

This is a utility script. The lot size is set in the inputs. As a result, we obtain a correctly rounded lot, as well as auxiliary data, such as maximum lot size, lot step, and minimum stop size.

You can specify a necessary symbol to run calculations for.

Lot Check

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22785

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A swing-based Expert Advisor: The EA sets a pending stop order with an increased lot size and in the opposite direction.

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True_Strength_Index True_Strength_Index

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