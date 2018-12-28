True_Strength_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

True Strength Index oscillator. It has four adjustable parameters: First smoothing period - primary smoothing period

- primary smoothing period Second smoothing period - secondary smoothing period

- secondary smoothing period Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level

Calculations: TSI = 100.0 * UDM2 / ADM2 where: UDM2 = EMA(UDM1, Second smoothing period)

ADM2 = EMA(ADM1, Second smoothing period) UDM1 = EMA(UDM, First smoothing period)

ADM1 = EMA(ADM, First smoothing period) UDM = Close - PrevClose

ADM = ABS(UDM)

