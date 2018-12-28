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Indicators

True_Strength_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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True Strength Index oscillator.

It has four adjustable parameters:

  • First smoothing period - primary smoothing period
  • Second smoothing period - secondary smoothing period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculations:

TSI = 100.0 * UDM2 / ADM2

where:

UDM2 = EMA(UDM1, Second smoothing period)
ADM2 = EMA(ADM1, Second smoothing period)

UDM1 = EMA(UDM, First smoothing period)
ADM1 = EMA(ADM, First smoothing period)

UDM = Close - PrevClose
ADM = ABS(UDM)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22783

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