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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
True_Strength_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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True Strength Index oscillator.
It has four adjustable parameters:
- First smoothing period - primary smoothing period
- Second smoothing period - secondary smoothing period
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Calculations:
TSI = 100.0 * UDM2 / ADM2
where:
UDM2 = EMA(UDM1, Second smoothing period)
ADM2 = EMA(ADM1, Second smoothing period)
UDM1 = EMA(UDM, First smoothing period)
ADM1 = EMA(ADM, First smoothing period)
UDM = Close - PrevClose
ADM = ABS(UDM)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22783
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