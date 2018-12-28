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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Par_MA_Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Parabolic Moving Average with Bands features standard deviation bands.
It has three adjustable parameters:
- Period - MA calculation period
- Applied price - Moving Average calculation price
- Deviation - standard deviation
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22781
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