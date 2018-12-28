CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Par_MA_Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4982
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
Par_MA_Bands.mq5 (19.45 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Parabolic Moving Average with Bands features standard deviation bands.

It has three adjustable parameters:

  • Period - MA calculation period
  • Applied price - Moving Average calculation price
  • Deviation - standard deviation


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22781

True_Strength_Index True_Strength_Index

Indicator True Strength Index

Shadow_True_Strength_Index Shadow_True_Strength_Index

Shadow True Strength Index

Par_MA Par_MA

Indicator Parabolic Moving Average

TMS_Arrows TMS_Arrows

TMS Arrows indicator