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Indicators

Volatility_Ratio2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Oscillator Volatility Ratio2 is the second version of indicator Volatility Ratio.

If the values exceed 2, the current trend reversal probability is high.

It has three adjustable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Threshold - the threshold level
  • Show alerts - show data on exceeding the threshold level

Calculations:

VR = TR / EMATR

where:

TR = Max(Max(High-Low, Abs(High-PrevClose)), Abs(PrevClose-Low))

EMATR = EMA(TR, Period)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22786

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