Oscillator Volatility Ratio2 is the second version of indicator Volatility Ratio.

If the values exceed 2, the current trend reversal probability is high.

It has three adjustable parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Threshold - the threshold level

- the threshold level Show alerts - show data on exceeding the threshold level

Calculations: VR = TR / EMATR where: TR = Max(Max(High-Low, Abs(High-PrevClose)), Abs(PrevClose-Low)) EMATR = EMA(TR, Period)



