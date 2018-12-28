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Par_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Parabolic Moving Average is a moving average based on parabolic regression.
It has a lesser delay than most other moving averages.
The algorithm described in V.P. Dyakonov's Handbook of Basic language algorithms and programs for personal computers (Moscow, 1987) is used to calculate the moving average.
It has two adjustable parameters:
- Period - MA calculation period
- Applied price - Moving Average calculation price
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22780
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