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Indicators

Par_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Par_MA.mq5 (9.31 KB) view
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Indicator Parabolic Moving Average is a moving average based on parabolic regression.

It has a lesser delay than most other moving averages.
The algorithm described in V.P. Dyakonov's Handbook of Basic language algorithms and programs for personal computers (Moscow, 1987) is used to calculate the moving average.

It has two adjustable parameters:

  • Period - MA calculation period
  • Applied price - Moving Average calculation price



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22780

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