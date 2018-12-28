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Indicators

TMS_Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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TMS_Arrows.mq5 (24.22 KB) view
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TMS Arrows signal indicator. It is based on three indicators: Heiken Ashi, Stochastic and Traders Dynamic Index.

The indicator has eight configurable parameters:

  • TDI RSI period
  • TDI RSI applied price
  • TDI Volatility band period
  • TDI RSI smoothing period
  • TDI RSI smoothing method
  • TDI Signal smoothing period
  • TDI Signal smoothing method
  • Signal point anchor:
    • High/Low - on High and Low prices
    • Open - on Open price

The green bullish label is set if:

  1. The green TDI line crosses the red signal TDI line upwards
  2. Stochastic moves upwards
  3. 1 st or 2 nd Heiken Ashi candle is bullish

The red bearish signal label is placed if:

  1. The green TDI line crosses the red signal TDI line downwards
  2. Stochastic moves downwards
  3. 1 st or 2 nd Heiken Ashi candle is bearish

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22779

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