TMS Arrows signal indicator. It is based on three indicators: Heiken Ashi, Stochastic and Traders Dynamic Index.

The indicator has eight configurable parameters:

TDI RSI period

TDI RSI applied price

TDI Volatility band period

TDI RSI smoothing period

TDI RSI smoothing method

TDI Signal smoothing period

TDI Signal smoothing method

Signal point anchor :

: High/Low - on High and Low prices

- on High and Low prices

Open - on Open price