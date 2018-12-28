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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TMS_Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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TMS Arrows signal indicator. It is based on three indicators: Heiken Ashi, Stochastic and Traders Dynamic Index.
The indicator has eight configurable parameters:
- TDI RSI period
- TDI RSI applied price
- TDI Volatility band period
- TDI RSI smoothing period
- TDI RSI smoothing method
- TDI Signal smoothing period
- TDI Signal smoothing method
- Signal point anchor:
- High/Low - on High and Low prices
- Open - on Open price
The green bullish label is set if:
- The green TDI line crosses the red signal TDI line upwards
- Stochastic moves upwards
- 1 st or 2 nd Heiken Ashi candle is bullish
The red bearish signal label is placed if:
- The green TDI line crosses the red signal TDI line downwards
- Stochastic moves downwards
- 1 st or 2 nd Heiken Ashi candle is bearish
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22779
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