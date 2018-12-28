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Indicators

EMAHLC_Envelope_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Indicator EMA HLC Envelope Oscillator is an oscillator displaying as a histogram the breaking through the envelopes of indicator EMA HLC Envelope by the price.

It has one adjustable parameter:

  • Period - calculation period for the envelopes of EMA HLC Envelope

The histogram has positive values, if the Close price breaks through the upper envelope of EMA HLC Envelope, and displays the distance of the Close price from the upper envelope.
The histogram has negative values, if the Close price breaks through the lower envelope of EMA HLC Envelope, and displays the distance of the Close price from the lower envelope.

Fig.1. EMA HLC Envelope Oscillator


Fig. 2. EMA HLC Envelope Oscillator + EMA HLC Envelope

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22722

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