CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Price_Momentum_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9305
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator Price Momentum Oscillator. It is based on the double-smoothed rate of change (ROC).

It has three adjustable parameters:

  • Period one - primary smoothing period
  • Period two - secondary smoothing period
  • Signal period - signal line smoothing period

Calculations:

PMO = Smoothing2

Signal = AvgPMO

where:

Smoothing1 = (Raw1 - PrevSmoothing1) * sm1+PrevSmoothing1
Smoothing2 = (Raw2 - PrevSmoothing2) * sm2+PrevSmoothing2

Raw1 = (((Close / PrevClose) * 100.0) - 100.0)
Raw2 = 10.0 * Smoothing1

sm1 =2.0/Period one
sm2 = 2.0/Period two

AvgPMO = EMA(PMO, Signal period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22709

BestInterval BestInterval

Calculating the best trading interval.

HLCrossSigForWPR_HTF HLCrossSigForWPR_HTF

Indicator HLCrossSigForWPR with the option of selecting its timeframe in its input parameters

Extreme EA Extreme EA

Indicators iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and two iMAs (Moving Average, MA) are used.

Volatility_Quality_Index Volatility_Quality_Index

Indicator Volatility Quality Index