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有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
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因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
RSI MA 振荡指标是一个简单的平滑过的 RSI
它有四个输入参数:
- RSI period - RSI 计算周期数
- RSI applied price (RSI的价格类型)
- Smoothing period （平滑周期数）
- Smoothing method （平滑方法）
计算:
RSIMA = MA(RSI, Smoothing period, Smoothing method)
其中
RSI = RSI(RSI applied price, RSI period)
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22687
Mirror_RSI
Mirror RSI 指标FineTuningMACandle
烛形形式的 FineTuningMA 指标
i-KlPrice_Vol
i-KlPrice 振荡指标, 使用了交易量Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend_HTF
在输入参数中带有时段选择选项的 Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend 指标