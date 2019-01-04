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RSI_MA - MetaTrader 5脚本

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RSI_MA.mq5 (9.17 KB) 预览
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RSI MA 振荡指标是一个简单的平滑过的 RSI

它有四个输入参数:

  • RSI period - RSI 计算周期数
  • RSI applied price (RSI的价格类型)
  • Smoothing period （平滑周期数）
  • Smoothing method （平滑方法）

计算:

RSIMA = MA(RSI, Smoothing period, Smoothing method)

其中

RSI = RSI(RSI applied price, RSI period)

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22687

Mirror_RSI Mirror_RSI

Mirror RSI 指标

FineTuningMACandle FineTuningMACandle

烛形形式的 FineTuningMA 指标

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i-KlPrice 振荡指标, 使用了交易量

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在输入参数中带有时段选择选项的 Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend 指标