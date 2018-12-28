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Tunnel gen4 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by: Scriptor
Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn
The EA works on hedge accounts ONLY!
It works on each tick.
The EA works in a cyclic manner: The initial reference point is no open positions on the market. Trading starts with simultaneously opening opposite positions: BUY and SELL with the initial lot size of Start Lots. At the next step (as soon as the price passes the Step), we will open a double-lot-size position:
- If the price has passed the Step upwards, we will open Sell
- If the price has passed the Step downwards, we will open Buy
If the price passes one more Step, we will close everything and get a profit or loss, depending on where the price has gone:
This trading system is based on the assumption that the price would rather return than continue its trend.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22659
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