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Tunnel gen4 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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8078
Rating:
(28)
Published:
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Tunnel gen4.mq5 (29.93 KB) view
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Idea by: Scriptor

Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn

The EA works on hedge accounts ONLY!

It works on each tick.

The EA works in a cyclic manner: The initial reference point is no open positions on the market. Trading starts with simultaneously opening opposite positions: BUY and SELL with the initial lot size of Start Lots. At the next step (as soon as the price passes the Step), we will open a double-lot-size position:

  • If the price has passed the Step upwards, we will open Sell
  • If the price has passed the Step downwards, we will open Buy

If the price passes one more Step, we will close everything and get a profit or loss, depending on where the price has gone:

Tunnel gen4

This trading system is based on the assumption that the price would rather return than continue its trend.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22659

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