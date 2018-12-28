Tunnel gen4

Idea by: Scriptor

Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn

The EA works on hedge accounts ONLY!

It works on each tick.

The EA works in a cyclic manner: The initial reference point is no open positions on the market. Trading starts with simultaneously opening opposite positions: BUY and SELL with the initial lot size of Start Lots. At the next step (as soon as the price passes the Step), we will open a double-lot-size position:

If the price has passed the Step upwards, we will open Sell

If the price has passed the Step downwards, we will open Buy

If the price passes one more Step, we will close everything and get a profit or loss, depending on where the price has gone:





This trading system is based on the assumption that the price would rather return than continue its trend.