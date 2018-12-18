TMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Triangular Moving Average Convergence/Divergence oscillator - MACD based on TriMA. It has four inputs: Fast TriMA period - fast TriMA period

- fast TriMA period Slow TriMA period - slow TriMA period

- slow TriMA period Signal period - signal line period

- signal line period Applied price Calculation: TMACD = SMA(FastMA, PeriodFast) - SMA(SlowMA, PeriodSlow)) Signal = SMA(TMACD, Signal period) where: FastMA = SMA(Applied price, PeriodFast) SlowMA = SMA(Applied price, PeriodSlow) PeriodFast = Floor(Fast TriMA period/2)+1 PeriodSlow = Floor(Slow TriMA period/2)+1