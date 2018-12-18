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Indicators

TMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Rating:
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Published:
TMACD.mq5 (12.88 KB) view
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Triangular Moving Average Convergence/Divergence oscillator - MACD based on TriMA.

It has four inputs:

  • Fast TriMA period - fast TriMA period
  • Slow TriMA period - slow TriMA period
  • Signal period - signal line period
  • Applied price

Calculation:

TMACD = SMA(FastMA, PeriodFast) - SMA(SlowMA, PeriodSlow))

Signal = SMA(TMACD, Signal period)

where:

FastMA = SMA(Applied price, PeriodFast)

SlowMA = SMA(Applied price, PeriodSlow)

PeriodFast = Floor(Fast TriMA period/2)+1

PeriodSlow = Floor(Slow TriMA period/2)+1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22612

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