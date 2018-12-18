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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Triangular Moving Average Convergence/Divergence oscillator - MACD based on TriMA.
It has four inputs:
- Fast TriMA period - fast TriMA period
- Slow TriMA period - slow TriMA period
- Signal period - signal line period
- Applied price
Calculation:
TMACD = SMA(FastMA, PeriodFast) - SMA(SlowMA, PeriodSlow))
Signal = SMA(TMACD, Signal period)
where:
FastMA = SMA(Applied price, PeriodFast)
SlowMA = SMA(Applied price, PeriodSlow)
PeriodFast = Floor(Fast TriMA period/2)+1
PeriodSlow = Floor(Slow TriMA period/2)+1
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22612
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