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Indicators

SuperTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
SuperTrend.mq5 (11.01 KB) view
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Olivier Seban's SuperTrend indicator.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Shift - indicator line shift from the price in points
  • Use filter - use the trend filter



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22611

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