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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SuperTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Olivier Seban's SuperTrend indicator.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Shift - indicator line shift from the price in points
- Use filter - use the trend filter
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22611
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