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Double_Top - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Double Top indicator detects and displays single and double tops and bottoms.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Minumum Height/Depth - minimum height/depth of a top/bottom in points
- Maximum distance between the twin tops/bottoms - maximum distance between tops/bottoms of a double top/bottom
- Maximum number of bars after the top/bottom - maximum number of bars between different tops/bottoms
- Single top/bottom is marked by a dot on a chart: the green dot indicates a top, while the red one shows a bottom
- The first (left) top/bottom of the double top/bottom is marked by a dot on a chart: the green dot indicates the top, while the red one shows the bottom
The second (right) top/bottom of the double top/bottom is marked by a star: the green star indicates the top, while the red one shows the bottom
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22618
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