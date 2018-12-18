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Indicators

Double_Top - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Double_Top.mq5 (15.63 KB) view
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Double Top indicator detects and displays single and double tops and bottoms.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Minumum Height/Depth - minimum height/depth of a top/bottom in points
  • Maximum distance between the twin tops/bottoms - maximum distance between tops/bottoms of a double top/bottom
  • Maximum number of bars after the top/bottom - maximum number of bars between different tops/bottoms
  • Single top/bottom is marked by a dot on a chart: the green dot indicates a top, while the red one shows a bottom
  • The first (left) top/bottom of the double top/bottom is marked by a dot on a chart: the green dot indicates the top, while the red one shows the bottom
    The second (right) top/bottom of the double top/bottom is marked by a star: the green star indicates the top, while the red one shows the bottom

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22618

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