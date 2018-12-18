Double Top indicator detects and displays single and double tops and bottoms.

The indicator has three input parameters:

Minumum Height/Depth - minimum height/depth of a top/bottom in points

- minimum height/depth of a top/bottom in points Maximum distance between the twin tops/bottoms - maximum distance between tops/bottoms of a double top/bottom



- maximum distance between tops/bottoms of a double top/bottom Maximum number of bars after the top/bottom - maximum number of bars between different tops/bottoms