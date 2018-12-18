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Smoothed_Momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Smoothed Momentum indicator is a smoothed momentum.
There are five inputs:
- Momentum period - calculation period
- Use smoothing (Yes/No)
- Smoothing period
- Smoothing method
- Applied price - Momentum calculation price
Calculation:
- If Use smoothing = Yes
Momentum = MA(Mom, Smoothing period, Smoothing method)
- otherwise
Momentum = Mom
where:
Mom = 100.0 * MA / PMA
MA - SMA(Applied price, 1)
PMA - SMA(Applied price) Momentum period back
Fig. 1. Smoothed Momentum, Use smoothing = Yes
Fig. 2. Smoothed Momentum, Use smoothing = No
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22610
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