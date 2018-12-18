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Indicators

Smoothed_Momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Smoothed Momentum indicator is a smoothed momentum.

There are five inputs:

  • Momentum period - calculation period
  • Use smoothing (Yes/No)
  • Smoothing period
  • Smoothing method
  • Applied price - Momentum calculation price

Calculation:

  • If Use smoothing = Yes
    Momentum = MA(Mom, Smoothing period, Smoothing method)
  • otherwise
    Momentum = Mom

where:

Mom = 100.0 * MA / PMA

MA - SMA(Applied price, 1)

PMA - SMA(Applied price) Momentum period back

Fig. 1. Smoothed Momentum, Use smoothing = Yes


Fig. 2. Smoothed Momentum, Use smoothing = No


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22610

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