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Indicators

Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: Shimodax

The indicator paints candles going beyond the Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud channel expansion. Candlesticks outside the channel limits are marked with color according to the trend. Candlesticks with the trend have bright fill color, ones against the trend - dark fill color.

Fig. 1. Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_System indicator

Fig. 1. Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_System indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22604

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