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Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Shimodax
The indicator paints candles going beyond the Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud channel expansion. Candlesticks outside the channel limits are marked with color according to the trend. Candlesticks with the trend have bright fill color, ones against the trend - dark fill color.
Fig. 1. Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_System indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22604
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