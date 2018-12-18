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Experts

Exp_XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3640
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Published:
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Exp_XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct.mq5 (15.79 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (237.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct.mq5 (34.46 KB) view
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The trading system based on the signals of the XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct indicator. Trading signals are formed when a bar closes if the histogram direction has changed (which is displayed by five-pointed stars changing their color).

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.


Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2017 at EURAUD H4:

 Fig. 2. Test results chart

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22607

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