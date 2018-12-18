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Exp_XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The trading system based on the signals of the XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct indicator. Trading signals are formed when a bar closes if the histogram direction has changed (which is displayed by five-pointed stars changing their color).
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2017 at EURAUD H4:
Fig. 2. Test results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22607
This utility Expert Advisor works with a virtual stop loss and take profit. Trailing positions on the current symbol.Smoothed_Momentum
Smoothed Momentum indicator
The trading system based on XBullsBearsEyes_Vol indicator signalsHans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_System
The indicator paints candles going beyond the Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud channel expansion.