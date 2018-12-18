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RSI_Of_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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RSI of MA is an exponentially smoothed RSI based on exponential moving average data.
It has six input parameters:
- Source EMA period - initial EMA calculation period
- Source applied price - initial EMA calculation price
- RSI period - RSI calculation period
- EMA of RSI period - smoothing EMA period
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Calculation:
RSIofMA = EMA(RSI, EMA of RSI period)
where:
RSI - RSI(SrcMA, RSI period)
SrcMA - EMA(Source applied price, Source EMA period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22603
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