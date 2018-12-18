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Indicators

RSI_Of_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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6638
Rating:
(9)
Published:
RSI_Of_MA.mq5 (15.99 KB) view
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RSI of MA is an exponentially smoothed RSI based on exponential moving average data.

It has six input parameters:

  • Source EMA period - initial EMA calculation period
  • Source applied price - initial EMA calculation price
  • RSI period - RSI calculation period
  • EMA of RSI period - smoothing EMA period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculation:

RSIofMA = EMA(RSI, EMA of RSI period)

where:

RSI - RSI(SrcMA, RSI period)

SrcMA - EMA(Source applied price, Source EMA period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22603

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