RSI of MA is an exponentially smoothed RSI based on exponential moving average data.

It has six input parameters:

Source EMA period - initial EMA calculation period

- initial EMA calculation period Source applied price - initial EMA calculation price

- initial EMA calculation price RSI period - RSI calculation period

- RSI calculation period EMA of RSI period - smoothing EMA period

- smoothing EMA period Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level