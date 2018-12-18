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Exp_XBullsBearsEyes_Vol - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The trading system based on the signals of the XBullsBearsEyes_Vol indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakthrough of an overbought/oversold level. Since there are two levels, each of the levels has its own position with its own magic number and size for a breakthrough:
input uint Magic1=555; //Magic number for normal signal orders input uint Magic2=777; //Magic number for strong signal orders input double MM1=0.1; //Share of financial resources from the deposit in a trade (normal signal) input double MM2=0.2; //Share of financial resources from the deposit in a trade (strong signal)
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled XBullsBearsEyes_Vol.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2017 at EURUSD H8:
Fig. 2. Test results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22606
The trading system based on XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct indicator signalsVR---STEALS
This utility Expert Advisor works with a virtual stop loss and take profit. Trailing positions on the current symbol.
The indicator paints candles going beyond the Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud channel expansion.RSI_Of_MA
RSI of MA indicator