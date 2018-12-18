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Indicators

RSI_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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RSI Divergence draws the RSI indicator line in a separate window and displays found divergences in the indicator window and on the price chart.

It has six input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level
  • Bullish color - color of bullish signal arrows and lines
  • Bearish color - color of bearish signal arrows and lines

Divergences are detected only on segments where RSI line is above/below overbought/oversold levels.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22602

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