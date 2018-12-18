RSI Divergence draws the RSI indicator line in a separate window and displays found divergences in the indicator window and on the price chart.

It has six input parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Applied price

Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level

- oversold level Bullish color - color of bullish signal arrows and lines

- color of bullish signal arrows and lines Bearish color - color of bearish signal arrows and lines

Divergences are detected only on segments where RSI line is above/below overbought/oversold levels.



