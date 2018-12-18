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RSI_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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RSI Divergence draws the RSI indicator line in a separate window and displays found divergences in the indicator window and on the price chart.
It has six input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Applied price
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
- Bullish color - color of bullish signal arrows and lines
- Bearish color - color of bearish signal arrows and lines
Divergences are detected only on segments where RSI line is above/below overbought/oversold levels.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22602
RSI_Of_MA
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