displays values of maximum deviation between MA and the price. However, unlike

Deviation from MA, it uses a colored histogram in a separate window.

Frames are used to detect maximum values (as when searching for fractals).

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It has four inputs:

Period - МА calculation period



- МА calculation period Method - МА calculation method

- МА calculation method Applied price - МА calculation price

- МА calculation price Frames - size of one frame, within which the search for a maximum deviation is performed