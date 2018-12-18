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Indicators

MaDevOsc - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
MaDevOsc.mq5 (10.29 KB) view
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Like Deviation from MA, the indicator displays values of maximum deviation between MA and the price. However, unlike Deviation from MA, it uses a colored histogram in a separate window.
Frames are used to detect maximum values (as when searching for fractals).

It has four inputs:

  • Period - МА calculation period
  • Method - МА calculation method
  • Applied price - МА calculation price
  • Frames - size of one frame, within which the search for a maximum deviation is performed

Detected maximum deviations within a frame are marked with colored histogram columns:

  • maximum deviation downwards from МА is marked in blue
  • maximum deviation upwards from МА is marked in red.

Fig. 1. Deviation from MA oscillator


Fig. 2. Deviation from MA oscillator + Deviation from MA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22601

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