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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MaDevOsc - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Like Deviation from MA, the indicator displays values of maximum deviation between MA and the price. However, unlike Deviation from MA, it uses a colored histogram in a separate window.
Frames are used to detect maximum values (as when searching for fractals).
Detected maximum deviations within a frame are marked with colored histogram columns:
Frames are used to detect maximum values (as when searching for fractals).
It has four inputs:
- Period - МА calculation period
- Method - МА calculation method
- Applied price - МА calculation price
- Frames - size of one frame, within which the search for a maximum deviation is performed
Detected maximum deviations within a frame are marked with colored histogram columns:
- maximum deviation downwards from МА is marked in blue
- maximum deviation upwards from МА is marked in red.
Fig. 1. Deviation from MA oscillator
Fig. 2. Deviation from MA oscillator + Deviation from MA
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22601
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