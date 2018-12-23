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RSI_Of_MA - MetaTrader 5脚本

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均线的 RSI 是基于指数移动平均数据的指数平滑 RSI。

它有六个输入参数:

  • Source EMA period - 初始 EMA 计算周期
  • Source applied price - 初始 EMA 计算价格
  • RSI period - RSI 计算周期
  • EMA of RSI period - 平滑 EMA 周期
  • Overbought - 超买等级
  • Oversold - 超卖等级

计算:

RSIofMA = EMA(RSI, EMA of RSI period)

其中:

RSI - RSI(SrcMA, RSI period)

SrcMA - EMA(Source applied price, Source EMA period)

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22603

Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_System Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_System

该指标绘制超越 Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud 通道扩展的蜡烛。

Exp_XBullsBearsEyes_Vol Exp_XBullsBearsEyes_Vol

交易系统基于 XBullsBearsEyes_Vol 指标信号

RSI_Divergence RSI_Divergence

RSI 背离指标

MaDevOsc MaDevOsc

自 MA 偏离振荡器指标