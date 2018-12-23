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喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
均线的 RSI 是基于指数移动平均数据的指数平滑 RSI。
它有六个输入参数:
- Source EMA period - 初始 EMA 计算周期
- Source applied price - 初始 EMA 计算价格
- RSI period - RSI 计算周期
- EMA of RSI period - 平滑 EMA 周期
- Overbought - 超买等级
- Oversold - 超卖等级
计算:
RSIofMA = EMA(RSI, EMA of RSI period)
其中:
RSI - RSI(SrcMA, RSI period)
SrcMA - EMA(Source applied price, Source EMA period)
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22603
Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_System
该指标绘制超越 Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud 通道扩展的蜡烛。Exp_XBullsBearsEyes_Vol
交易系统基于 XBullsBearsEyes_Vol 指标信号
RSI_Divergence
RSI 背离指标MaDevOsc
自 MA 偏离振荡器指标