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Indicators

InvestorsVsSpeculatorsDelta - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Investors vs Speculators Delta - yet another version of Investors vs Speculators - displays the ratio of major players' actions (Investors) to the actions of market traders (Speculators) as a colored histogram.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • AD method - accumulation/distribution calculation method
    • Classical MT - standard as in MetaTrader
    • Trade Station - as in Trade Station

Calculation:

Delta = Investors - Speculators

where:

  • If VOL > AVG
    Speculators = PrevSpeculators
    Investors = PrevInvestors + AD
  • otherwise
    Investors = PrevInvestors
    Speculators = PrevSpeculators + AD
  • If AD method = Classical MT
    AD = ((Close - Low) - (High - Close)) / (High - Low) * VOL
  • If AD method = Trade Station
    AD = (Close - Open) / (High - Low) * VOL

AVG - SUM/Period

VOL - tick volume

SUM - VOL sum with the exception of the current one (starting from PrevVOL) in the Period range

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22599

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InvestorsVsSpeculators indicator