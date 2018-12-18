Investors vs Speculators Delta - yet another version of Investors vs Speculators - displays the ratio of major players' actions (Investors) to the actions of market traders (Speculators) as a colored histogram.

It has two configurable parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period AD method - accumulation/distribution calculation method

- accumulation/distribution calculation method Classical MT - standard as in MetaTrader

- standard as in MetaTrader

Trade Station - as in Trade Station