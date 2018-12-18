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MaDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Deviation from MA displays values of maximum deviation between MA and the price.
Frames are used to detect maximum values (as when searching for fractals). Signal pointers are set to maximum deviation within a frame.
It has four inputs:
- Period - МА calculation period
- Method - МА calculation method
- Applied price - МА calculation price
- Frames - size of one frame, within which the search for a maximum deviation is performed
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22600
MaDevOsc
Deviation from MA oscillator indicatorRSI_Divergence
RSI Divergence indicator
InvestorsVsSpeculatorsDelta
Investors vs Speculators Delta indicatorConstituents EA
At the specified hour, the Expert Advisor analyzes OHLC of the previous bar and sets pending orders