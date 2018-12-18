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Indicators

MaDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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MaDev.mq5 (11.92 KB) view
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Deviation from MA displays values of maximum deviation between MA and the price.
Frames are used to detect maximum values (as when searching for fractals). Signal pointers are set to maximum deviation within a frame.

It has four inputs:

  • Period - МА calculation period
  • Method - МА calculation method
  • Applied price - МА calculation price
  • Frames - size of one frame, within which the search for a maximum deviation is performed


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22600

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