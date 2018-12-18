Deviation from MA displays values of maximum deviation between MA and the price.

Frames are used to detect maximum values (as when searching for fractals). Signal pointers are set to maximum deviation within a frame.



It has four inputs:

Period - МА calculation period



- МА calculation period Method - МА calculation method

- МА calculation method Applied price - МА calculation price

- МА calculation price Frames - size of one frame, within which the search for a maximum deviation is performed





