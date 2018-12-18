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Constituents EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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4478
Rating:
(19)
Published:
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The author of the ideaScriptor

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA waits for a control bar having its open hour equal to Start hour. After that, the search for maximum and minimum prices from the current bar up to the Search depth bar is performed. Depending on Order Type, the EA places either pending Limit orders or pending Stop ones.

You can use trading sessions to select control bar time:


Pending orders can be removed in two cases:

  1. The lifetime has come to an end (ORDER_TIME_DAY is used - the order will be valid only during the current trading day)
  2. Any pending order has been activated - remaining pending orders are removed (the activation event is detected in OnTradeTransaction)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22595

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