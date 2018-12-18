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InvestorsVsSpeculators - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Investors vs Speculators displays the ratio of major players' actions (Investors) to the actions of market traders (Speculators).
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- AD method - accumulation/distribution calculation method
- Classical MT - standard as in MetaTrader
- Trade Station - as in Trade Station
Calculation:
Delta = Investors - Speculators
where:
- If VOL > AVG
Speculators = PrevSpeculators
Investors = PrevInvestors + AD
- otherwise
Investors = PrevInvestors
Speculators = PrevSpeculators + AD
- If AD method = Classical MT
AD = ((Close - Low) - (High - Close)) / (High - Low) * VOL
- If AD method = Trade Station
AD = (Close - Open) / (High - Low) * VOL
AVG - SMA(VOL, Period)
VOL - tick volume
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22594
Constituents EA
At the specified hour, the Expert Advisor analyzes OHLC of the previous bar and sets pending ordersInvestorsVsSpeculatorsDelta
Investors vs Speculators Delta indicator