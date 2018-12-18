Investors vs Speculators displays the ratio of major players' actions (Investors) to the actions of market traders (Speculators).

It has two configurable parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period AD method - accumulation/distribution calculation method

- accumulation/distribution calculation method Classical MT - standard as in MetaTrader

- standard as in MetaTrader

Trade Station - as in Trade Station

Calculation: Delta = Investors - Speculators where: If VOL > AVG

Speculators = PrevSpeculators

Investors = PrevInvestors + AD otherwise

Investors = PrevInvestors

Speculators = PrevSpeculators + AD If AD method = Classical MT

AD = ((Close - Low) - (High - Close)) / (High - Low) * VOL If AD method = Trade Station

AD = (Close - Open) / (High - Low) * VOL AVG - SMA(VOL, Period) VOL - tick volume



