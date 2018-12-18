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Indicators

EWO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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10400
Rating:
(19)
Published:
EWO.mq5 (9.71 KB) view
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Elliot Wave Oscillator displays the difference between two moving averages as a colored histogram.

It has four inputs:

  • Fast MA period
  • Slow MA period
  • Method - МА calculation method
  • Applied price - МА calculation price

Calculation:

EWO = FastMA - SlowMA

where:

FastMA - MA(Applied price, Fast MA period, Method)

SlowMA - MA(Applied price, Slow MA period, Method)

  • If the histogram is above zero and the indicator values are rising, the histogram bars are colored light-green
  • If the histogram is above zero and the indicator values are falling, the histogram bars are colored dark-green
  • If the histogram is below zero and the indicator values are falling, the histogram bars are colored orange
  • If the histogram is below zero and the indicator values are rising, the histogram bars are colored dark-red

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22593

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