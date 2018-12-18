ADX Trend signal indicator analyzes the values of three ADX indicators and sets signal pointers.

There are seven configurable parameters:

First ADX period - first ADX calculation period

- first ADX calculation period Second ADX period - second ADX calculation period

- second ADX calculation period Third ADX period - third ADX calculation period

- third ADX calculation period Lelel 1 - first ADX threshold level

- first ADX threshold level Level 2 - second ADX threshold level

- second ADX threshold level Applied price

Signal point anchor - signal pointers' anchor point

- signal pointers' anchor point High/Low - by High/Low signal levels

- by High/Low signal levels

Open - by Open prices of signal colors

Signal pointers are set if: ADX1_1 < ADX1_0 и ADX2_1 < ADX2_0 и ADX3_1 < ADX3_0 и ADX1_0 > Lelel 1 и ADX2_0 > Level 2 If DMI > 0, bearish (red) signal pointer is set If DMI < 0, bullish (green) signal pointer is set where: ADX1_1, ADX1_0 - ADX(First ADX period, MAIN_LINE) on bar 1 and 0

ADX2_1, ADX2_0 - ADX(Second ADX period, MAIN_LINE) on bar 1 and 0

ADX3_1, ADX3_0 - ADX(Third ADX period, MAIN_LINE) on bar 1 and 0 DMI = PDI - MDI

PDI = ADX(First ADX period, PLUSDI_LINE)

MDI = ADX(First ADX period, MINUSDI_LINE)

Fig. 1. ADX Trend, pointers to High/Low





Fig. 2. ADX Trend, pointers to Open















