Fan WRSI with Average line is an RSI fan by J. Welles Wilder in the form of an oscillator in a separate window with the average line.

Oscillator values oscillate with the +1/-1 range

There are seven configurable parameters:

First RSI period - first CCI calculation period

- first CCI calculation period Applied price

RSI count - number of RSI in the fan

- number of RSI in the fan Incremental method - method of incrementing RSI period values:

- method of incrementing RSI period values: Addition



Multiplication

Coefficient of increment - increment ratio

- increment ratio Smoothing period - middle line smoothing period

- middle line smoothing period Smoothing method - middle line calculation method







