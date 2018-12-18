Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FanWRSI2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5595
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Fan WRSI with Average line is an RSI fan by J. Welles Wilder in the form of an oscillator in a separate window with the average line.
Oscillator values oscillate with the +1/-1 range
There are seven configurable parameters:
- First RSI period - first CCI calculation period
- Applied price
- RSI count - number of RSI in the fan
- Incremental method - method of incrementing RSI period values:
- Addition
- Multiplication
- Coefficient of increment - increment ratio
- Smoothing period - middle line smoothing period
- Smoothing method - middle line calculation method
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22591
JMACandleTrend_HTF
JMACandleTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parametersXBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct_Alerts
XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications at the incoming trading signals