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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
JMACandleTrend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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JMACandleTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the JMACandleTrend.ex5 indicators should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. JMACandleTrend_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22590
XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct_Alerts
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The indicator displays a horizontal price line. Its parameters are set when the indicator is launched by a trader. The line defines the signal trigger level. Its breakthrough activates signals accompanied by emails and push notifications.