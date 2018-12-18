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XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct_Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications at the incoming trading signals. Possible signal options:
- Zero breakthrough by the histogram;
- Changing the histogram movement direction;
- Overbought or oversold levels breakthrough;
- Exiting overbought or oversold areas.
Input parameters for activating signals:
input uint NumberofBar=1; // Number of a bar for delivering a signal input bool SoundON=true; // Allow the alert input uint NumberofAlerts=2; // Number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; // Allow sending signals by email input bool PushON=false; // Allow sending signals to a mobile device
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct_Alerts indicator. Changing the histogram movement direction
Fig. 2. XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct_Alerts. Activating an alert
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22588
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