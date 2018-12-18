Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4310
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
XBullsBearsEyes_Vol indicator shows direction of the histogram bars movement using colored icons on these bars.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22584
XBullsBearsEyes_Vol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parametersPriceAlert_V2
The indicator displays a horizontal price line. Its parameters are set when the indicator is launched by a trader. The line defines the signal trigger level. Its breakthrough activates signals accompanied by emails and push notifications.
The indicator displays a sloping trend line. Its parameters are set when the indicator is launched by a trader. The trend line defines the signal trigger level. The trend line breakthrough activates signals accompanied by emails and push notifications.MAMy Expert
MAMy v.3 indicator-based EA