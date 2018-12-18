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Indicators

XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct.mq5 (34.44 KB) view
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XBullsBearsEyes_Vol indicator shows direction of the histogram bars movement using colored icons on these bars.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct indicator

Fig. 1. XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct indicator


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22584

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