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XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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XBullsBearsEyes_Vol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the BullsBearsEyes_Vol.ex5 indicators should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22585
The indicator displays a horizontal price line. Its parameters are set when the indicator is launched by a trader. The line defines the signal trigger level. Its breakthrough activates signals accompanied by emails and push notifications.XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct_Alerts
XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications at the incoming trading signals
XBullsBearsEyes_Vol indicator shows direction of the histogram bars movement using colored icons on these barsTrendLineAlert_V2
The indicator displays a sloping trend line. Its parameters are set when the indicator is launched by a trader. The trend line defines the signal trigger level. The trend line breakthrough activates signals accompanied by emails and push notifications.