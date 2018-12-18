The indicator displays a sloping trend line. Its parameters are set when the indicator is launched by a trader. The trend line defines the signal trigger level. The line breakthrough activates signals accompanied by emails and push notifications.



During the first launch, the line that sets the trigger level is colored gray and remains inactive.





Fig. 1. TrendLineAlert_V2 indicator. Inactive trend line





When a trader changes the line position on the chart, it becomes active and changes its color to red.





Fig. 2. TrendLineAlert_V2 indicator. Active trend line





As soon as the price reaches the trigger line, the indicator activates alerts or audio signals.









Fig. 3. TrendLineAlert_V2 indicator. Activating an alert



The indicator provides signals at each tick, during which the line remains broken till the signal limit is reached. The limit is specified by the AlertTotal external variable (number of signals) in the indicator settings. After that, the trigger line is colored gray and becomes inactive until moved to required levels by a trader with the corresponding color change.



input string level_name= "Trend_Level_1" ; input string level_comment= "trend trigger level" ; input color active_level_color= clrRed ; input color inactive_level_color= clrGray ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level_style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_WIDTH level_width=w_3; input bool AlertON= true ; input uint AlertTotal= 3 ; input bool EMailON= false ; input bool PushON= false ; input bool Deletelevel= true ;



