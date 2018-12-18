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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MAMy Expert - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 4596
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The author of the idea: Victor Chebotariov
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
The EA is based on MAMy v3 indicator and implements the following conditions:
- If MA Close exceeds MA (H+L+O+C)/4, while MA (H+L+O+C)/4 exceeds MA Open - BUY.
- If MA Close is less than MA (H+L+O+C)/4, while MA (H+L+O+C)/4 is less than MA Open - SELL.
- If MA Close exceeds MA (H+L+O+C)/4 - CLOSE SHORT POSITION.
- If MA Close is less than MA (H+L+O+C)/4 - CLOSE LONG POSITION.
Example for EURUSD H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22578
TrendLineAlert_V2
The indicator displays a sloping trend line. Its parameters are set when the indicator is launched by a trader. The trend line defines the signal trigger level. The trend line breakthrough activates signals accompanied by emails and push notifications.XBullsBearsEyes_Vol_Direct
XBullsBearsEyes_Vol indicator shows direction of the histogram bars movement using colored icons on these bars