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MAMy Expert - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4596
Rating:
(16)
Published:
MAMy Expert.mq5 (30 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
MAMy v3.mq5 (18.48 KB) view
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The author of the ideaVictor Chebotariov

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA is based on  MAMy v3 indicator and implements the following conditions:

  1. If MA Close exceeds MA (H+L+O+C)/4, while MA (H+L+O+C)/4 exceeds MA Open - BUY.
  2. If MA Close is less than MA (H+L+O+C)/4, while MA (H+L+O+C)/4 is less than MA Open - SELL.
  3. If MA Close exceeds MA (H+L+O+C)/4 - CLOSE SHORT POSITION.
  4. If MA Close is less than MA (H+L+O+C)/4 - CLOSE LONG POSITION.

Example for EURUSD H1:


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22578

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