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Indicators

Time_Averaged_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Time Averaged Moving Average is a moving average based on Time Averaged Price indicator. It draws a smoothed line with its values calculated by prices in a specified range.

It has four inputs:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price
  • Smoothing period
  • Smoothing method

Calculation:

TAMA = MA(TAP, Smoothing period, Smoothing method)

where:

TAP calculation depends on the selected calculation price (Applied price):

  • Close price: TAP = Close[Period-1]
  • Open price: TAP = Open[Period-1]
  • High price: TAP = Max
  • Low price: TAP = Min
  • Median price: TAP = (Max+Min)/2.0
  • Typical price: TAP = (Max+Min+Close)/3.0
  • Weighted price: TAP = (Max+Min+2.0*Close)/4.0

Min, Max - Low and High prices in the Period range

Time Averaged Price is not required for calculation.

Fig. 1. Time Averaged MA, Close


Fig. 2. Time Averaged MA, High


Fig. 3. Time Averaged MA, Low


Fig. 4. Time Averaged MA, Median


Fig. 5. Time Averaged MA, Weighted



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22514

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