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Time_Averaged_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Time Averaged Moving Average is a moving average based on Time Averaged Price indicator. It draws a smoothed line with its values calculated by prices in a specified range.
It has four inputs:
- Period - calculation period
- Applied price
- Smoothing period
- Smoothing method
Calculation:
TAMA = MA(TAP, Smoothing period, Smoothing method)
where:
TAP calculation depends on the selected calculation price (Applied price):
- Close price: TAP = Close[Period-1]
- Open price: TAP = Open[Period-1]
- High price: TAP = Max
- Low price: TAP = Min
- Median price: TAP = (Max+Min)/2.0
- Typical price: TAP = (Max+Min+Close)/3.0
- Weighted price: TAP = (Max+Min+2.0*Close)/4.0
Min, Max - Low and High prices in the Period range
Time Averaged Price is not required for calculation.
Fig. 1. Time Averaged MA, Close
Fig. 2. Time Averaged MA, High
Fig. 3. Time Averaged MA, Low
Fig. 4. Time Averaged MA, Median
Fig. 5. Time Averaged MA, Weighted
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22514
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