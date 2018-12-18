Time Averaged Moving Average is a moving average based on Time Averaged Price indicator. It draws a smoothed line with its values calculated by prices in a specified range.

It has four inputs:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Applied price

Smoothing period

Smoothing method

Calculation: TAMA = MA(TAP, Smoothing period, Smoothing method) where: TAP calculation depends on the selected calculation price (Applied price):

Close price: TAP = Close[Period-1] Open price: TAP = Open[Period-1] High price: TAP = Max Low price: TAP = Min Median price: TAP = (Max+Min)/2.0 Typical price: TAP = (Max+Min+Close)/3.0 Weighted price: TAP = (Max+Min+2.0*Close)/4.0 Min, Max - Low and High prices in the Period range Time Averaged Price is not required for calculation. Fig. 1. Time Averaged MA, Close

Fig. 2. Time Averaged MA, High

Fig. 3. Time Averaged MA, Low

Fig. 4. Time Averaged MA, Median

Fig. 5. Time Averaged MA, Weighted





