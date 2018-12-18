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SRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Slow Relative Strength Index was described in Stock&Commodities (July 2015).
It has six input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Smoothing - smoothing period
- Applied price
- Overbought - overbought level
- Middle level - middle level
- Oversold - oversold level
Calculation:
SRSI = 50.0 * (1.0+ChgRatio)
where:
ChgRatio =NetChgAvg / TotChgAvg
TotChgAvg = PrevTotChgAvg + SF * (Abs(Change) - PrevTotChgAvg)
NetChgAvg = PrevNetChgAvg + SF * (Change - PrevNetChgAvg)
Change= MA - PrevMA
SF = 1.0 / Period
MA - EMA(Applied price, Smoothing)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22511
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