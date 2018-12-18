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Indicators

SRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
SRSI.mq5 (11.22 KB) view
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Slow Relative Strength Index was described in Stock&Commodities (July 2015).

It has six input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Smoothing - smoothing period
  • Applied price
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Middle level - middle level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculation:

SRSI = 50.0 * (1.0+ChgRatio)

where:

ChgRatio =NetChgAvg / TotChgAvg
TotChgAvg = PrevTotChgAvg + SF * (Abs(Change) - PrevTotChgAvg)
NetChgAvg = PrevNetChgAvg + SF * (Change - PrevNetChgAvg)
Change= MA - PrevMA
SF = 1.0 / Period

MA - EMA(Applied price, Smoothing)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22511

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