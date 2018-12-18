Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of the UltraFatl indicator, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor. For this purpose, all input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

Those having names starting with L are input parameters to manage long positions; Those starting with S are input parameters to manage short positions.

input uint L_Magic= 777 ; input double L_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT;

input uint S_Magic= 555 ; input double S_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT;

These two trading systems use different magic number and are absolutely independent of each other. Real financial markets are rarely symmetric. Absolutely different parameters of the same trading system are often needed for trading in the rising and falling market. To properly configure the EA, you should first test only one trading system, having disabled the second one using relevant switches.

input bool L_PosOpen= true ; input bool L_PosClose= true ;

Upon that, perform the same for the second system.

For the EA to operate, the compiled UltraFatl.ex5 indicator file should be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.









Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings

GBPJPY H12 testing results over the year of 2017:





Fig. 2. Testing results chart













Fig. 3. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings