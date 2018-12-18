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Exp_UltraFatl_Duplex - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Exp_UltraFatl_Duplex.mq5 (25.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (237.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
UltraFatl.mq5 (27.18 KB) view
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Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of the UltraFatl indicator, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor. For this purpose, all input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

  1. Those having names starting with L are input parameters to manage long positions;
  2. Those starting with S are input parameters to manage short positions.
//+----------------------------------------------+
//| EA inputs for long operations                |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint    L_Magic=777;          //L magic number
input double  L_MM=0.1;             //L share of a deposit in a deal
input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT;      //L lot size calculation method
//+----------------------------------------------+
//| EA inputs for short operations               |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint    S_Magic=555;          //S magic number
input double  S_MM=0.1;             //S share of a deposit in a deal
input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT;      //S lot size calculation method

These two trading systems use different magic number and are absolutely independent of each other. Real financial markets are rarely symmetric. Absolutely different parameters of the same trading system are often needed for trading in the rising and falling market. To properly configure the EA, you should first test only one trading system, having disabled the second one using relevant switches.

input bool    L_PosOpen=true;       //L Permission to enter long positions
input bool    L_PosClose=true;      //L Permission to exit long positions

Upon that, perform the same for the second system.

For the EA to operate, the compiled UltraFatl.ex5 indicator file should be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.


Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings

GBPJPY H12 testing results over the year of 2017:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart



Fig. 3. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings

Fig. 3. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22516

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