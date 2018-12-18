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Indicators

Time_Averaged_Price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Time Averaged Price draws the line with its values calculated by prices in a specified range.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price

The calculation depends on the selected calculation price:

  • Close price: TAP = Close[Period-1]
  • Open price: TAP = Open[Period-1]
  • High price: TAP = Max
  • Low price: TAP = Min
  • Median price: TAP = (Max+Min)/2.0
  • Typical price: TAP = (Max+Min+Close)/3.0
  • Weighted price: TAP = (Max+Min+2.0*Close)/4.0

where:

Min, Max - Low and High prices in the Period range

Fig. 1. Time Averaged Price, Close


Fig. 2. Time Averaged Price, High


Fig. 3. Time Averaged Price, Low


Fig. 4. Time Averaged Price, Median


Fig. 5. Time Averaged Price, Weighted

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22512

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