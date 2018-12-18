CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TrendLord - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
13907
Rating:
(20)
Published:
TrendLord.mq5 (8.35 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Trend Lord trend-following indicator displays the current market trend in a separate window.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price

Calculation:

TrendLord = LWMA(MA, PeriodSQRT)

where:

PeriodSQRT = SQRT(Period)

MA - LWMA(Applied price, Period)

An upward trend is colored green, while a downward one is colored red. The flat movement is colored gray.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22515

Exp_UltraFatl_Duplex Exp_UltraFatl_Duplex

Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of the UltraFatl indicator, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor

AdaptiveRenko_Cld_HTF AdaptiveRenko_Cld_HTF

AdaptiveRenko_Cld indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

Time_Averaged_MA Time_Averaged_MA

Time Averaged MA indicator

Time_Averaged_Price Time_Averaged_Price

Time Averaged Price indicator