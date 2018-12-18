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TrendLord - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trend Lord trend-following indicator displays the current market trend in a separate window.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Applied price
Calculation:
TrendLord = LWMA(MA, PeriodSQRT)
where:
PeriodSQRT = SQRT(Period)
MA - LWMA(Applied price, Period)
An upward trend is colored green, while a downward one is colored red. The flat movement is colored gray.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22515
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