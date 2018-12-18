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Indicators

Smoothed_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Smoothed RSI indicator. The indicator is based on moving average data.

There are seven configurable parameters:

  • Source period - source data period for calculation (МА)
  • Source method - source data calculation method (МА)
  • Source applied price - source data calculation price (МА)
  • Smoothed RSI period - smoothing period
  • Smoothed RSI method - smoothing method
  • Top level - upper level
  • Bottom level - lower level

Calculation:

SmRSI = 100.0-(100.0 / (1.0+AvgPositive / AvgNegative))

where:

AvgPositive = MA(Pos, Smoothed RSI period, Smoothed RSI method)
AvgNegative = MA(Neg, Smoothed RSI period, Smoothed RSI method)

  • If Diff > 0
    Pos = Diff, Neg = 0
  • If Diff < 0
    Pos = 0, Neg = -Diff

Diff = MA - Close
MA - MA(Source applied price, Source period, Source method)

Compared to standard RSI, this indicator has a feature: When the price falls, SmRSI rises and vice versa.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22510

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