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Smoothed_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Smoothed RSI indicator. The indicator is based on moving average data.
There are seven configurable parameters:
- Source period - source data period for calculation (МА)
- Source method - source data calculation method (МА)
- Source applied price - source data calculation price (МА)
- Smoothed RSI period - smoothing period
- Smoothed RSI method - smoothing method
- Top level - upper level
- Bottom level - lower level
Calculation:
SmRSI = 100.0-(100.0 / (1.0+AvgPositive / AvgNegative))
where:
AvgPositive = MA(Pos, Smoothed RSI period, Smoothed RSI method)
AvgNegative = MA(Neg, Smoothed RSI period, Smoothed RSI method)
- If Diff > 0
Pos = Diff, Neg = 0
- If Diff < 0
Pos = 0, Neg = -Diff
Diff = MA - Close
MA - MA(Source applied price, Source period, Source method)
Compared to standard RSI, this indicator has a feature: When the price falls, SmRSI rises and vice versa.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22510
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