Smoothed RSI indicator. The indicator is based on moving average data.



There are seven configurable parameters:

Source period - source data period for calculation (МА)

- source data period for calculation (МА) Source method - source data calculation method (МА)

- source data calculation method (МА) Source applied price - source data calculation price (МА)

- source data calculation price (МА) Smoothed RSI period - smoothing period

- smoothing period Smoothed RSI method - smoothing method

- smoothing method Top level - upper level

- upper level Bottom level - lower level