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Indicators

Normalized_Moving_Average_Slope - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Normalized Moving Average Slope oscillator calculates the slope of the moving average in % of ATR.

It has four inputs:

  • MA period - MA calculation period
  • ATR period - ATR calculation period
  • Method - MA calculation method
  • Applied price - MA calculation price

Calculation:

NMAS = 100.0 * (MA-PrevMA) / ATR

where:

MA - MA(Applied price, MA period, Method)
ATR - ATR(ATR period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22508

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