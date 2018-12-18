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Normalized_Moving_Average_Slope - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Normalized Moving Average Slope oscillator calculates the slope of the moving average in % of ATR.
It has four inputs:
- MA period - MA calculation period
- ATR period - ATR calculation period
- Method - MA calculation method
- Applied price - MA calculation price
Calculation:
NMAS = 100.0 * (MA-PrevMA) / ATR
where:
MA - MA(Applied price, MA period, Method)
ATR - ATR(ATR period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22508
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