请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Telegram上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
平滑的 RSI 指标。 该指标基于移动平均数据。
有七个可配置参数:
- Source period - 计算源数据 (МА) 的周期
- Source method - 计算源数据 (МА) 的方法
- Source applied price - 计算源数据 (МА) 的价格
- Smoothed RSI period - 平滑周期
- Smoothed RSI method - 平滑方法
- Top level - 上边界
- Bottom level - 下边界
计算:
SmRSI = 100.0-(100.0 / (1.0+AvgPositive / AvgNegative))
其中:
AvgPositive = MA(Pos, Smoothed RSI period, Smoothed RSI method)
AvgNegative = MA(Neg, Smoothed RSI period, Smoothed RSI method)
- 如果 Diff > 0
Pos = Diff, Neg = 0
- 如果 Diff < 0
Pos = 0, Neg = -Diff
Diff = MA - Close
MA - MA(Source applied price, Source period, Source method)
与标准 RSI 相比，该指标具有以下特征：当价格下跌时，SmRSI 上升，反之亦然。
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22510
SRSI
慢速 RSI 指标Time_Averaged_Price
时间平均价格指标
SineWMA
正弦加权 MA 指标Normalized_Moving_Average_Slope
常规化的移动平均线斜率指标