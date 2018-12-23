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Smoothed_RSI - MetaTrader 5脚本

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平滑的 RSI 指标。 该指标基于移动平均数据。

有七个可配置参数:

  • Source period - 计算源数据 (МА) 的周期
  • Source method - 计算源数据 (МА) 的方法
  • Source applied price - 计算源数据 (МА) 的价格
  • Smoothed RSI period - 平滑周期
  • Smoothed RSI method - 平滑方法
  • Top level - 上边界
  • Bottom level - 下边界

计算:

SmRSI = 100.0-(100.0 / (1.0+AvgPositive / AvgNegative))

其中:

AvgPositive = MA(Pos, Smoothed RSI period, Smoothed RSI method)
AvgNegative = MA(Neg, Smoothed RSI period, Smoothed RSI method)

  • 如果 Diff > 0
    Pos = Diff, Neg = 0
  • 如果 Diff < 0
    Pos = 0, Neg = -Diff

Diff = MA - Close
MA - MA(Source applied price, Source period, Source method)

与标准 RSI 相比，该指标具有以下特征：当价格下跌时，SmRSI 上升，反之亦然。

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22510

SRSI SRSI

慢速 RSI 指标

Time_Averaged_Price Time_Averaged_Price

时间平均价格指标

SineWMA SineWMA

正弦加权 MA 指标

Normalized_Moving_Average_Slope Normalized_Moving_Average_Slope

常规化的移动平均线斜率指标