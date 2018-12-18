CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MACD_Flat_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
11643
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

MACD Flat Trend indicator is a signal indicator based on MACD.

It has four inputs:

  • MACD fast EMA period - fast EMA MACD calculation period
  • MACD slow EMA period - slow EMA MACD calculation period
  • MACD signal period - MACD signal line calculation period
  • Applied price - MACD calculation price

Calculation:

  • If the signal line is below MACD and MACD is above zero, the green label is set
  • If the signal line is above MACD and MACD is below zero, the red label is set
  • Otherwise, the gray label is used




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22507

Normalized_Moving_Average_Slope Normalized_Moving_Average_Slope

Normalized Moving Average Slope indicator

SineWMA SineWMA

Sine Weighted MA indicator

FoM FoM

Freedom of Movement indicator

FanMA2 FanMA2

FanMA Avg indicator