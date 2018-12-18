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MACD_Flat_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MACD Flat Trend indicator is a signal indicator based on MACD.
It has four inputs:
- MACD fast EMA period - fast EMA MACD calculation period
- MACD slow EMA period - slow EMA MACD calculation period
- MACD signal period - MACD signal line calculation period
- Applied price - MACD calculation price
Calculation:
- If the signal line is below MACD and MACD is above zero, the green label is set
- If the signal line is above MACD and MACD is below zero, the red label is set
- Otherwise, the gray label is used
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22507
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