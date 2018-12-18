MACD_Flat_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MACD Flat Trend indicator is a signal indicator based on MACD. It has four inputs: MACD fast EMA period - fast EMA MACD calculation period

- fast EMA MACD calculation period MACD slow EMA period - slow EMA MACD calculation period

- slow EMA MACD calculation period MACD signal period - MACD signal line calculation period

- MACD signal line calculation period Applied price - MACD calculation price Calculation:

If the signal line is below MACD and MACD is above zero, the green label is set

label is set If the signal line is above MACD and MACD is below zero, the red label is set

label is set Otherwise, the gray label is used





