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Indicators

FoM - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
FoM.mq5 (21.9 KB) view
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Freedom of Movement oscillator is a price movement indicator with the trend component excluded from its chart.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Method - calculation method

Calculation:

FoM = (vByM - avF) / sdF

where:

sdF - StdDev(vByM, Period)
avF - MA(vByM, Period, Method)
vByM = Vol / Move
Vol = 1 + 9*(RV-MinV) / Abs(denomV)
denomV = MaxV - MinV
MaxV, MinV - maximum and minimum RV values in the Period range
Move = 1 + 9*(aMove-MinM) / Abs(denomM)
denomM = MaxM-MinM,
MaxM, MinM - maximum and minimum aMove values in the Period range
aMove = Abs(Close-PrevClose) / PrevClose
RV = (Volume-av) / sd
sd - StdDev(Volume, Period)
av - MA(Volume, Period, Method)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22504

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