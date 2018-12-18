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FoM - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Freedom of Movement oscillator is a price movement indicator with the trend component excluded from its chart.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Method - calculation method
Calculation:
FoM = (vByM - avF) / sdF
where:
sdF - StdDev(vByM, Period)
avF - MA(vByM, Period, Method)
vByM = Vol / Move
Vol = 1 + 9*(RV-MinV) / Abs(denomV)
denomV = MaxV - MinV
MaxV, MinV - maximum and minimum RV values in the Period range
Move = 1 + 9*(aMove-MinM) / Abs(denomM)
denomM = MaxM-MinM,
MaxM, MinM - maximum and minimum aMove values in the Period range
aMove = Abs(Close-PrevClose) / PrevClose
RV = (Volume-av) / sd
sd - StdDev(Volume, Period)
av - MA(Volume, Period, Method)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22504
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