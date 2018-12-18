CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FanMA2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4512
Rating:
(11)
Published:
FanMA2.mq5 (44.43 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Fan Moving Averages with Average line is a moving average fan in the form of an oscillator in a separate window with the average line.
Oscillator values oscillate with the +1/-1 range

It has eight adjustable parameters:

  • First MA period - first MA calculation period
  • MA method - calculation method
  • Applied price
  • MA count - number of MAs in the fan
  • Incremental method - method of incrementing MA period values:
    • Addition
    • Multiplication
  • Coefficient of increment - increment ratio
  • Smoothing period - middle line smoothing period
  • Smoothing method - middle line calculation method


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22503

FoM FoM

Freedom of Movement indicator

MACD_Flat_Trend MACD_Flat_Trend

MACD Flat Trend indicator

FanCCI2 FanCCI2

FanCCI Avg indicator

DSS DSS

Double Smoothed Stochastic indicator