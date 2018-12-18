Fan Moving Averages with Average line is a moving average fan in the form of an oscillator in a separate window with the average line.

Oscillator values oscillate with the +1/-1 range

It has eight adjustable parameters:

First MA period - first MA calculation period

- first MA calculation period MA method - calculation method



- calculation method Applied price

MA count - number of MAs in the fan

- number of MAs in the fan Incremental method - method of incrementing MA period values:

- method of incrementing MA period values: Addition



Multiplication

Coefficient of increment - increment ratio

- increment ratio Smoothing period - middle line smoothing period

- middle line smoothing period Smoothing method - middle line calculation method



