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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FanMA2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Fan Moving Averages with Average line is a moving average fan in the form of an oscillator in a separate window with the average line.
Oscillator values oscillate with the +1/-1 range
It has eight adjustable parameters:
- First MA period - first MA calculation period
- MA method - calculation method
- Applied price
- MA count - number of MAs in the fan
- Incremental method - method of incrementing MA period values:
- Addition
- Multiplication
- Coefficient of increment - increment ratio
- Smoothing period - middle line smoothing period
- Smoothing method - middle line calculation method
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22503
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