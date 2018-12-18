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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FanCCI2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Fan CCI with Average line is a CCI fan in the form of an oscillator in a separate window with the average line.
Oscillator values oscillate with the +1/-1 range
There are seven configurable parameters:
- First CCI period - first CCI calculation period
- Applied price
- CCI count - number of CCIs in the fan
- Incremental method - method of incrementing CCI period values:
- Addition
- Multiplication
- Coefficient of increment - increment ratio
- Smoothing period - middle line smoothing period
- Smoothing method - middle line calculation method
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22502
DSS
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