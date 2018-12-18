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Indicators

FanCCI2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
FanCCI2.mq5 (14.76 KB) view
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Fan CCI with Average line is a CCI fan in the form of an oscillator in a separate window with the average line.
Oscillator values oscillate with the +1/-1 range

There are seven configurable parameters:

  • First CCI period - first CCI calculation period
  • Applied price
  • CCI count - number of CCIs in the fan
  • Incremental method - method of incrementing CCI period values:
    • Addition
    • Multiplication
  • Coefficient of increment - increment ratio
  • Smoothing period - middle line smoothing period
  • Smoothing method - middle line calculation method


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22502

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