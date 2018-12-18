Fan CCI with Average line is a CCI fan in the form of an oscillator in a separate window with the average line.

Oscillator values oscillate with the +1/-1 range

There are seven configurable parameters:

First CCI period - first CCI calculation period

- first CCI calculation period Applied price

CCI count - number of CCIs in the fan

- number of CCIs in the fan Incremental method - method of incrementing CCI period values:

- method of incrementing CCI period values: Addition



Multiplication

Coefficient of increment - increment ratio

- increment ratio Smoothing period - middle line smoothing period

- middle line smoothing period Smoothing method - middle line calculation method



