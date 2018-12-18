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Indicators

DSS - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
DSS.mq5 (10.89 KB) view
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Double Smoothed Stochastic is a stochastic smoothed twice.

There are five inputs:

  • Period - calculation period
  • EMA period - ЕМА ratio calculation period
  • Signal period - signal line period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculation:

DSS = coeff * Mit+(1.0-Coeff) * PrevDSS

Signal = EMA(DSS, Signal period)

where:

Coeff = 2.0 / (1.0+EMA period)
Mit = Delta * 100.0 / (MaxRAW-MinRAW)
Delta = RAW - Min
MaxRAW, MinRAW - maximum and minimum RAW values in the Period range
RAW = Coeff * MitHL+(1.0-Coeff) * PrevRAW
MitHL = DeltaCL * 100.0 / (MaxH-MinL)
DeltaCL = Close - MinL
MaxH, MinL - High and Low prices in the Period range

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22501

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