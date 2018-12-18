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DSS - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Double Smoothed Stochastic is a stochastic smoothed twice.
There are five inputs:
- Period - calculation period
- EMA period - ЕМА ratio calculation period
- Signal period - signal line period
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Calculation:
DSS = coeff * Mit+(1.0-Coeff) * PrevDSS
Signal = EMA(DSS, Signal period)
where:
Coeff = 2.0 / (1.0+EMA period)
Mit = Delta * 100.0 / (MaxRAW-MinRAW)
Delta = RAW - Min
MaxRAW, MinRAW - maximum and minimum RAW values in the Period range
RAW = Coeff * MitHL+(1.0-Coeff) * PrevRAW
MitHL = DeltaCL * 100.0 / (MaxH-MinL)
DeltaCL = Close - MinL
MaxH, MinL - High and Low prices in the Period range
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22501
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