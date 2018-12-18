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AdaptiveRenko_Cld - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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AdaptiveRenko indicator with the channel background filling and additional display of the NRTR line using colored icons allowing users to visually track trend signals present on a single bar.
Fig. 1. AdaptiveRenko_Cld indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22500
Exp_AdaptiveRenko_Duplex
Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of the AdaptiveRenko indicator, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert AdvisorCoral
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