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XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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XWPR_Histogram_Vol indicator shows direction of the histogram bars movement using colored icons on these bars.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22452
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XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications at the incoming trading signals
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