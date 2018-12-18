XWPR_Histogram_Vol indicator shows direction of the histogram bars movement using colored icons on these bars.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".





Fig. 1. XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator