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Zero_Lag_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Zero Lag RSI oscillator is an RSI with a minimum delay in the form of a colored histogram.
It features thirteen configurable parameters:
- First smoothing period - primary smoothing period
- Second smoothing period - secondary smoothing period
- First RSI factor - first calculated RSI ratio
- First RSI period - first calculated RSI period
- Second RSI factor - second calculated RSI ratio
- Second RSI period - second calculated RSI period
- Third RSI factor - third calculated RSI ratio
- Third RSI period - third calculated RSI period
- Fourth RSI factor - fourth calculated RSI ratio
- Fourth RSI period - fourth calculated RSI period
- Fifth RSI factor - fifth calculated RSI ratio
- Fifth RSI period - fifth calculated RSI period
- Applied price
If Zero Lag RSI values are above zero and rising, the histogram bars are colored green
If Zero Lag RSI values are above zero and falling, the histogram bars are colored light-green
If Zero Lag RSI values are below zero and falling, the histogram bars are colored red
If Zero Lag RSI values are below zero and rising, the histogram bars are colored light-red
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22438
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